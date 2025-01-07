WATCH: Jon Pardi’s “Friday Night Heartbreaker”

Today, Jon Pardi released the music video for his new single “Friday Night Heartbreaker.” Released as the lead track of his upcoming fifth studio album, the video for the track was directed by Jim Wright and shot in Nashville’s historic Printer’s Alley. It highlights Pardi’s signature mix of honky-tonk rhythms and contemporary flair, capturing the bittersweet blend of infatuation and heartbreak often felt during fleeting moments of romance. With its lively melody and mysterious edge, “Friday Night Heartbreaker” highlights Pardi’s knack for blending storytelling with an infectious, danceable sound. (watch above)

“I always enjoy filming with Jim Wright, even if it means being in Printer’s Alley until 2 AM,” said Pardi. “You really see some wild characters down there at that hour. One of my favorite parts of the shoot was chatting with the actors and actresses who performed the circus stunts—they were amazing! All I had to do was play guitar and drive a cool car while they were over there breathing fire and swallowing swords. It was awesome to watch it all come together!”

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!