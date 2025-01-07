Tickets Going Fast For Billy Strings’ Nashville Dates

Billy Strings will continue his headline tour through this spring including three nights in Nashville. Unfortunately the March 2nd Ryman show is already sold out but there are tickets left for the Bridgestone shows. They won’t last long so GET TICKETS HERE.

The upcoming performances celebrate Strings’ latest album, Highway Prayers, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart this past fall—the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has been the top-selling album across genres. Released via Reprise Records, Highway Prayers was produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann), and continues to receive widespread critical attention, with GQ calling Strings “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades” and Pitchfork praising, “the bluegrass wunderkind expands his palette, exploring new textures and emotional registers while staying true to his beloved genre.” Listen to Highway Prayers above.

A Michigan native now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. The new studio album follows the recent release of Strings’ first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1 , which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart and is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!