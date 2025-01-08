 


Quartz Hill Records Signs Country Pop Duo 2 Lane Summer
Pictured Top (L to R): Brown Sellers Brown (BSB) Director of Artist Management and A&R Support Ash Bowers, BSB Day-to-Day Artist Manager Wendy Buckner, and BSB Partner Jason Sellers. Pictured Bottom (L to R): 2 Lane Summer’s Chris Ray, BSB Partner Benny Brown, and 2 Lane Summer’s Joe Hanson.

Quartz Hill Records Signs Country Pop Duo 2 Lane Summer

Quartz Hill Records, a Brown Sellers Brown company, today announced the signing of soulful country pop duo 2 Lane Summer to its artist roster.

Comprised of Naperville, Illinois, native Joe Hanson and Mississippi-born Chris Ray, 2 Lane Summer has already built a strong fan base, earning more than five million streams for the duo’s meaningful original songs, written to “hit people in the heart.” With romantic country covers and clever mashup medleys, 2 Lane Summer has also amassed over 300,000 social media followers in the past year alone.

Last month, 2 Lane Summer joined celebrated country trio Chapel Hart for five dates on the Hartfelt Family Christmas Tour. Hanson had previously toured with Brantley Gilbert, Randy Houser, Russell Dickerson and Lindsay Ell.

“What first caught my attention with 2 Lane Summer was the power and emotion in their vocal harmonies,” says Brown Sellers Brown Partner Benny Brown. “The sound reminded me of the blood harmonies you usually only find with brothers. Joe and Chris are both also talented songwriters and multi-instrumentalists, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the Quartz Hill family.”

“Chris and I have been working hard as a duo for the past couple of years, and doing music our whole lives,” says Hanson. “So to finally be at a place where we can have a label team behind us is a surreal moment, and an exciting next step in the journey.”

“Signing a record deal is a lifelong dream for both of us, and we’re grateful to Quartz Hill for giving two friends this opportunity to take their music to the world,” adds Ray. “And, obviously, I’m Black and Joe’s white, so it’s cool to be a part of something that’s bigger than just us in terms of bringing people together through music.”

Fans will get their first taste of new music from 2 Lane Summer this Friday (Jan. 10), with the worldwide release of “Eyes That Ain’t Yours (Wedding Version),” a piano-led reimagining of the duo’s highest-streamed track to date. Produced by Ash Bowers, the body positive, everyday love song was co-written by Hanson and Ray with Dustin James and John Marlin.

“That’s a tune for the women in our lives who sometimes don’t realize how beautiful they are,” explains Hanson. “But they might if they could just see themselves through someone else’s eyes.”

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

