WATCH: John Carter Cash, “Sleeping with the Mermaid”

Producer, songwriter, and recording artist John Carter Cash is diving into new creative waters with the release of the official music video for his whimsical single, “Sleeping with the Mermaid.” The track, available now through Avondale Records and distributed by The Orchard, is the second preview of his forthcoming concept album, Pineapple John, arriving October 10, 2025.

Co-written with Bill Miller, the song leans fully into its playful spirit—mixing seaside misadventures, hazy cocktails, and one unforgettable overnight guest who may or may not have fins. With witty lines like “Hot beer, fishing off a short pier,” and the singalong-ready refrain, “Last night she stayed and I woke up with a mermaid,” Cash delivers a tongue-in-cheek ode to island escapism. It’s a track where the drinks are flowing, the fish aren’t biting, and reality is delightfully blurred.

The single offers a lighter, humorous moment in the larger narrative of Pineapple John, a 15-track concept album chronicling the journey of a weathered troubadour through redemption, reflection, and the healing power of imagination. Produced by Cash and Trey Call, the record enlists a strong cast of collaborators. Marty Stuart lends his signature guitar work to “The Island Fair,” while Clare Bowen’s vocals shine on “The Hole in the Bottom of the Sea” and “The Island Fair.” Ana Cristina Cash, Caitlin Evanson, and Brandon Young also appear across the album, with Young co-writing “The Ocean Calling.” Cash’s daughter, A.B. Cash, joins her father on “Beckoning Melody,” while Thomas Gabriel, Cash’s nephew, contributes vocals on “The Hole in the Bottom of the Sea.”

The album blends heartfelt originals like “Snow on the Sand” with lighthearted, folk-inspired tracks including “Shame and Scandal” and “Sleeping with the Mermaid.” Co-writes with Jack Ezra Cash, Caleb Caudle, Miller, Gabriel, and others deepen the storytelling, while fresh takes on classics like Irving Burgie’s “Jamaica Farewell” and Lord Melody’s “Shame and Scandal” further enrich the setlist.

The grandson of Maybelle Carter and the only son from the marriage of John R Cash and June Carter Cash, he preserves the family legacy and is a caretaker to the heritage of his musical ancestors. John Carter and his wife, Ana Cristina Cash, own and operate Cash Cabin Enterprises, LLC in Hendersonville, TN.

