Owen Riegling Signs With Big Loud Records

Rising country talent Owen Riegling is ready to turn the page on the next chapter of his career. The Platinum-selling singer-songwriter has announced his brand-new single, “Taillight This Town”, set for release on October 3. Alongside the news, Riegling revealed that Nashville powerhouse Big Loud Records has joined forces with Universal Music Canada to serve as his label partners, giving his fast-rising career an even stronger foundation on both sides of the border.

The new single comes after nearly a year without a release, with Riegling pulling inspiration from a whirlwind stretch of travel, new experiences, and time on the road. Written with Jimi Bell, Kyle Sturrock, and produced in Nashville by Oscar Charles, “Taillight This Town” captures the spirit of chasing new beginnings while holding on to the pieces of where you’ve come from.

Since breaking onto the scene by winning the 2022 Boots & Hearts Emerging Artist Competition, Riegling has quickly made his mark as one of country music’s most promising voices. The Mildmay, Ontario native has already notched two CCMA Awards, earned a Platinum certification for his breakout hit “Old Dirt Roads,” and released his expanded Bruce County (From The Beginning) EP. His hard work has been matched with recognition—he’s up for five CCMA nominations in 2025.

With more than 110 shows under his belt in just the past two years, including tour stops with Brett Young, Jake Owen, Tyler Hubbard, and Chase Rice, Riegling has sharpened his live show into one of the most talked-about among newcomers. This fall, he’ll hit the road with country superstar Luke Bryan, putting him in front of even bigger audiences across North America.

Grounded in small-town roots but aiming for the global stage, Owen Riegling is making it clear he’s one to watch as he kicks off this exciting new era.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!