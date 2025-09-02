Cole Swindell Launches 2025 Happy Hour Sad Tour

Four-time ACM Award winner Cole Swindell is hitting the road in a big way this fall. His 2025 headlining Happy Hour Sad Tour, produced by Pepper Entertainment, kicks off Thursday, September 4 in Toledo, OH. Fans in Florida can catch their dates produced by AEG Live. Swindell will be joined by an exciting lineup of special guests: Priscilla Block, Logan Crosby, and Greylan James.

Alongside tour news, Swindell also delivered something special for fans today with the release of Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Cole Swindell, available exclusively on Apple Music in Spatial Audio. The Georgia native recorded a reimagined version of his current single “We Can Always Move On” featuring tourmate Priscilla Block, a fan favorite from his latest album Spanish Moss titled “Dirty Dancing”, and a standout cover of 3 Doors Down’s “Here Without You.”

Apple Music Sessions allow artists to rework favorites from their own catalogs or offer unique covers in stunning Spatial Audio. Previous sessions have featured country powerhouses including Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Isbell, Riley Green, and Billy Strings.

The tour takes its name from a track on Swindell’s recently released fifth studio album, Spanish Moss, out now on Warner Music Nashville. The project includes his newest single “We Can Always Move On” as well as his 13th No. 1 hit “Forever To Me.” Co-written with Greylan James and Rocky Block, the heartfelt ballad was inspired by Swindell’s engagement and wedding to his wife Courtney last year and has taken on even greater meaning with the recent birth of their daughter, Rainey.

