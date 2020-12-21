WATCH: Jimmie Allen, Louis York, The Shindellas – “What Does Christmas Mean”

Jimmie Allen and his good friends Louis York and The Shindellas have unveiled the official music video for their festive doo-wop ditty “What Does Christmas Mean” (watch above). As an extra holiday treat for fans, an additional performance of the song is also available for viewing.

The trio of artists will perform the song on TODAY with Jenna & Hoda on December 23. Last week, Louis York joined Allen at his debut headline performance at The Ryman to perform the song for the first time live.

Originally featured on multi-GRAMMY nominated songwriting and production team Louis York’s 2017 EP Masterpiece Theater: Act III alongside fellow Weirdo Workshop artists The Shindellas, Allen joined both artists for a reimagined 2020 version of “What Does Christmas Mean” that marries each artist’s signature sound to create a track filled with soul, jazz, R&B, pop, an infusion of variety show energy and a whole lot of merry cheer. The joyful track, with its bouncy piano groove, wintery sleigh bells, lively horn section and vintage glee, marks Allen’s first holiday release.