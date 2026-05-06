LISTEN: Don Williams’ “How Can I Miss What I Never Had”

A timeless voice returns today as a previously unreleased recording from Don Williams, “How Can I Miss What I Never Had,” arrives as the latest preview of the upcoming collection EPILOGUE: The Cellar Tapes, due May 29 via Craft Recordings.

Unearthed from long-shelved sessions, the track follows earlier releases “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight” and “I’m The One (Alternate Version),” offering another look inside a newly uncovered 12-song archive from the Country Music Hall of Famer’s celebrated catalog.

Penned by legendary songwriter Bob McDill—one of Williams’ most trusted collaborators—the song adds another chapter to a creative partnership that helped define the “Gentle Giant’s” unmistakable sound. McDill was behind many of Williams’ most iconic recordings, including “Amanda,” “It Must Be Love,” and chart-toppers like “Good Ole Boys Like Me” and “(Turn Out the Light And) Love Me Tonight.”

With its understated arrangement and Williams’ signature warm delivery, “How Can I Miss What I Never Had” captures the quiet introspection and emotional clarity that made his music resonate with generations of fans.

Longtime collaborator Garth Fundis, who spent more than four decades working alongside Williams and played a key role in restoring the project, reflected on the track’s rediscovery.

“The sincerity shines through in this classic vocal performance by Don matched with the songwriting of Bob McDill,” Fundis shared. “For the life of me, I cannot recall how this track could have been overlooked… almost lost—but not now.”

Drawn from recordings spanning Williams’ influential 1979–1984 era, EPILOGUE: The Cellar Tapes blends archival material with thoughtful restoration, offering both a tribute and a rediscovery of one of country music’s most enduring voices.

Even years after his passing, Don Williams’ music continues to feel as steady, comforting, and relevant as ever—and with releases like this, his legacy only grows stronger.

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