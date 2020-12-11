PREMEIRE: Reckless Johnny Wales’ “If Climate Change Don’t Change Your Mind”

Reckless Johnny Wales has released Red, White & Reckless and is exclusively premiering the first single, “If Climate Change Don’t Change Your Mind” right here on Nashville.com. (Watch above) The former Warner Brothers Senior VP and General Manager has found he likes life better on the creative side of the business. On this album Wales hits subjects like gun control and climate change head on. The 11-track collection was produced by Chris Tench, Brett Ryan Stewart and Bob Saporiti and was recorded in Nashville at Wirebird studio.

Wales grew up in Dorchester, Massachusetts influenced by his heroes Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry and Little Richard. “That whole rock n roll thing grabbed me,” he says. But the folk/rock melodies and protest lyrics of the sixties were the hammer that forged and shaped his musical pathway. “It was the end of Jack Kerouac and the beginning of Ken Kesey,” say Wales. “I was in college, playing guitar around Boston and hitchhiking to Greenwich village.” After two years in college, the draft interrupted and Reckless Johnny served a three-year plus stint in the Navy during the Vietnam era. Moving from boat to bay, San Francisco swept him up in its multi-year summers of love—performing, writing songs, using up his GI Bill at City College, and recording demos at Free Spirits Studio which he ran with his co-partner and former Bowdoin College frat brother, Tom Donald.

Wales landed on Nashville’s Music Row in 1980. Tired of the road, he found himself working as an independent radio promoter and eventually getting hired by Warner Bros. Nashville where he rose through the ranks to Senior VP and General Manager. Working with Warner’s hit country artists including Emmylou Harris, Hank Williams, Jr., Randy Travis, Faith Hill, Dwight Yoakam, and many others, Reckless evolved into running the label’s international department. Traveling, making contacts, searching for talent and bringing Nashville acts to the far corners of the earth was a cosmic experience until the Warner/ AOL merger in 2001. Wales was made “an offer he could not refuse” and handed a ticket back to making his own music — full time.

Rather than taking his words from today’s headlines, Johnny talks back to the talking heads with opening tune “(Won’t You) Drive Up to the Country (with Me)” asking ‘now do you find it kind of hard to keep a smile on your face?’. The tune puts politics into a simple request to go for a drive, matching the tone to its audio mates on Red, White & Reckless. While Reckless can get as deep as any other musician with a guitar, he realizes that figuring out his message is not as important as coming up with a plan. To fulfill that goal, Reckless Johnny Wales takes aim, fires, and hits his mark saluting the flag with pride, reminding of our intentions as he lists the obstacles with “America, You’re Beautiful”. A slide guitar begins the groove for “Always Was, Always Will” when Reckless Johnny Wales ascends the podium and targets gun control while he issues a warning as the beat stomps towards the barricades for “Everybody Get Real” while he is the three chords and the truth version of a man of science in “If Climate Change Don’t Change Your Mind”. Stepping to Latin rhythms for the Blue Jazz of “Desperate” Red, White and Reckless strikes a somber note(s) for “They’re Dying to Come Home” and struts in a Rock ’n’ Roll backbeat for “We’re the Boomers”. Rosemary Fossee duets on the noir cabaret of “Am I a Fool” while Reckless Johnny Wales stands alone behind the claim ‘I’m the reckless one, I am the carefree prodigal son’ as a dry, dusty desert symphony backs his commentary in “Not About Nice”.

Buy the album here.

Track Listing:

1. (Won’t You) Drive Up To The Country (With Me) 2:52

Bob Saporiti, Songhenge Songs (SESAC)

2. If Climate Change Don’t Change Your Mind 3:19

Bob Saporiti, Songhenge Songs (SESAC)

3. We’re The Boomers 3:28

Bob Saporiti, Songhenge Songs (SESAC)

4. Everybody Get Real 2:27

Bob Saporiti, Songhenge Songs (SESAC)

Chris Tench, Scarlet Pumpernickel Publishing (ASCAP)

5. Not About Nice 3:13

Bob Saporiti, Songhenge Songs (SESAC)

Brent Moyer, Breny Tunes (SESAC) and Denise Fussell, (SESAC)

6. Am I A Fool (Duet with Rosemary Fossee) 3:36

Bob Saporiti, Songhenge Songs (SESAC) and Rose Knight (BMI)

7. Always Was, Always Will 3:30

Bob Saporiti, Songhenge Songs (SESAC)

8. Desperate 3:35

Bob Saporiti, Songhenge Songs (SESAC)

Chris Tench, Scarlet Pumpernickel Publishing (ASCAP)

David Ross, Songs Of BossRoss (BMI)

9. A Letter From JC 1:29

Bob Saporiti, Songhenge Songs (SESAC)

10. They’re Dying To Come Home 4:35

Bob Saporiti, Songhenge Songs (SESAC)

11. America, You’re Beautiful 3:58