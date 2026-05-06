Bonnaroo Announces 2026 Superjam Lineup

Pop icon Kesha is set to deliver one of the most buzzworthy events of Bonnaroo 2026 with the debut of SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP, a genre-blurring, high-energy musical gathering headed to The Farm.

Known for pushing boundaries and embracing bold, free-spirited creativity, Kesha’s latest concept promises a one-of-a-kind live experience—equal parts concert, collaboration, and celebration of pop’s ever-evolving DNA.

Joining Kesha for the special event is an eclectic and impressive lineup of artists, including Blondshell, Chromeo, Del Water Gap, Grouplove, Margo Price, Mountain Grass Unit, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wyatt Flores, with more artists expected to be revealed.

Set against the iconic backdrop of “The Farm”—best known as the home of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival—the event is shaping up to be a sonic melting pot, blending pop, indie, country, funk, and beyond into one immersive musical experience.

While details remain under wraps, the title The Alchemy of Pop hints at what fans can expect: spontaneous collaborations, genre-crossing performances, and the kind of unpredictable magic that happens when artists from different worlds collide on one stage.

Look for the Superjam (SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA) at THIS stage on Saturday from 8:45pm to 10:30pm.

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