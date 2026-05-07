Hudson Westbrook Celebrates First No. 1 Hit “House Again”

Rising country star Hudson Westbrook celebrated a major career milestone yesterday (May 6) as BMI honored his first-ever chart-topping single, “House Again,” at BMI’s Nashville headquarters.

The emotional hit, written by Westbrook alongside Dan Alley and Neil Medley, appears on the ACM nominee’s debut album Texas Forever. Produced by Lukas Scott and Ryan Youmans, the song has quickly become a breakout success for the fast-rising artist.

During the celebration, Warner Records Nashville surprised Westbrook with a plaque commemorating the single’s new RIAA 2x PLATINUM certification.

Hosted by BMI and ASCAP and emceed by BMI’s Mitch Ballard, the afternoon featured stories from the songwriters and producers about the creation of the heartfelt track.

To mark the occasion, Ballard presented both Westbrook and Dan Alley with custom Taylor 210e DLX guitars in honor of their first No. 1 party as BMI songwriters.

The celebration also included a charitable moment, as Studio Bank’s Ron Cox presented a donation on behalf of Westbrook and the songwriters to the Stephenville High School FFA Chapter.

BMI’s official whiskey partner, Green River Whiskey, also honored the creative team with commemorative bottles of single barrel bourbon celebrating the success of “House Again.”

With a No. 1 hit, a double platinum certification, and growing momentum behind Texas Forever, Hudson Westbrook continues to establish himself as one of country music’s rising new voices.

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