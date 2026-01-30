WATCH: Jamey Johnson Shares “More Of What Matters”

Jamey Johnson is opening the door to a quieter, more reflective moment with the release of “More Of What Matters,”out today (Jan. 30). The song arrives alongside a new video that brings its message into sharp focus—a poetic reminder to slow down, take inventory, and hold tight to what truly lasts. (watch above)

Co-written by Johnson with Keith Follese and Jon Stone back in 2007 and produced by The Kent Hardly Playboys, the song has lived patiently in Johnson’s vault for nearly two decades. Now, with time, perspective, and lived experience behind it, “More Of What Matters” finally finds its moment. Johnson’s weathered vocal delivery adds new gravity to lyrics that feel both confessional and hard-earned.

At the time it was written, Johnson says the song reflected someone searching for meaning. Today, it lands from a different vantage point—one shaped by loss, love, and the realization that time is finite. The passing of close friends and the realities of life on the road helped bring the song’s themes into sharper relief, reinforcing the idea that success, possessions, and constant motion don’t amount to much without purpose.

The song’s lyrics trace that awakening with striking honesty, touching on the emptiness of chasing wealth and status, and the clarity that comes with understanding what really matters. It’s a sentiment Johnson has increasingly embraced in his own life, especially after spending much of the last 20 years touring relentlessly. Since marrying attorney Brittney Eakins in 2025, Johnson has made a conscious effort to rebalance—still performing, but with a stronger pull toward home and family.

Originally recorded during the sessions for his 2008 breakthrough album That Lonesome Song, the track ultimately didn’t make the final cut. Looking back, Johnson says the song simply wasn’t meant for that chapter. Re-recorded for this release, it now fits squarely within where he is today—personally and creatively.

“More Of What Matters” also signals the start of a prolific new stretch for Johnson. Following 2024’s Midnight Gasoline—his first solo album in 14 years and one of Billboard’s Top Country Albums of the year—he’s continued writing and recording steadily at the Cash Cabin in Hendersonville. With more than 50 new songs already tracked, fans can expect a steady stream of new music throughout the year.

For an artist whose catalog has always prized truth over trends, “More Of What Matters” feels like a mission statement—one that’s quieter than his biggest hits, but maybe even more powerful.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!