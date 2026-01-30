A Message to the Nashville Music Community From ACM Lifting Lives

We at ACM Lifting Lives are heartbroken by the devastation the recent winter storm has had across Tennessee and on those who call it home. During this difficult time, we want to support members of the country music industry who have been displaced or are without power, food, or other essential resources.

If you have been affected by the storm and are in need of financial assistance, please complete the application HERE to the best of your ability. Our team is here to help and support you as you navigate this challenging moment.

ACM Lifting Lives, as the philanthropic partner of the Academy of Country Music, harnesses the strength of the Country Music community to provide aid in times of need. ACM Lifting Lives is mobilizing relief efforts to support members of the Country Music community impacted by the recent winter storm across Tennessee. This initiative ensures that artists, songwriters, touring professionals, and industry workers can access critical support during this challenging time.