Ella Langley Releases “Dandelion” Title Track On Sophomore Album

Multi-platinum, award-winning breakout Ella Langley is stepping into her next chapter with the release of “Dandelion,”out today. The free-spirited new track serves as the title song to her upcoming sophomore album, Dandelion, arriving April 10 via SAWGOD/Columbia Records.

Co-written by Langley alongside Joybeth Taylor, Austin Goodloe, and Brett Tyler, “Dandelion” feels like a personal mission statement. Anchored in classic country storytelling and an easy, groove-forward arrangement, the song celebrates independence, resilience, and staying true to your roots. Langley trades crystal vases for dirt roads and champagne for Jack, embracing the beauty of being a little unpolished — and unapologetically herself.

The song’s soaring chorus turns the humble dandelion into a symbol of freedom and strength, reframing what’s often overlooked into something powerful. It’s a confident declaration from an artist who knows exactly where she comes from and isn’t interested in sanding down her edges to fit anyone else’s mold.

Executive produced by Langley alongside Miranda Lambert and Ben West, Dandelion is shaping up to be her most personal project yet. The album leans into growth, reflection, and lived-in truths, balancing raw emotion with moments that feel effortless and inviting — music meant to be felt as much as heard.

Fans can pre-order Dandelion now, with two newly announced merch bundles available, including a Cream Dandelion Tee paired with a Puffball White colored vinyl and a Green Dandelion Hat bundled with a standard jewel-case CD.

