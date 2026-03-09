WATCH: Jake & Shelby Strip It Down on “Shut Up and Kiss Me (Acoustic)”

Nashville-based pop duo Jake & Shelby are revisiting the sound that first introduced them to fans with the release of “Shut Up and Kiss Me (Acoustic),” a stripped-down version of the fan-favorite track from their debut album Learning To Love. (watch above)

The acoustic reimagining puts the spotlight back on the pair’s original formula—Shelby’s jazz-tinged vocals paired with Jake’s expressive guitar playing. Trading polished production for a more intimate vibe, the track features tight harmonies, handclaps, and light percussion while still keeping the playful energy of the original.

“We started out doing acoustic music, and it’s such an important part of our sound to us,” the duo shared. “We always knew we wanted to make acoustic versions of the songs from Learning To Love, and ‘Shut Up and Kiss Me’ felt like the perfect place to start.”

The release follows their recent single “Morning Light,” an emotional song written by Shelby about her experience entering the foster care system at age six. The deeply personal track resonated with fans after early snippets shared on social media drew an overwhelming response.

Since emerging in 2022, Jake & Shelby have built a fast-growing fan base through viral acoustic performances online, earning millions of streams and more than a million followers across social platforms. Their debut album Learning To Love also landed on NPR Music’s list of best new albums upon release.

Their rise has also caught the attention of major artists. Michael Bublé famously dueted with the duo on social media and later invited them backstage to sing with him before a show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

