Marcus King Announces “Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour,” Including Nashville Stop

GRAMMY-nominated country-Americana standout Marcus King is hitting the road this summer with his powerhouse Marcus King Band for the newly announced Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour, a 39-city trek across the United States and Canada. Nashville fans will have a chance to catch the electrifying guitarist live when the tour rolls into Nashville Municipal Auditorium on May 27, 2026 for a special Marcus King Band and Friends hometown-style performance.

The tour will feature special guests Penelope Road and Willow Avalon on select dates.

The busy schedule continues with festival appearances at major events including Stagecoach Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, and Gulf Coast Jam.

Earlier this year King also announced the Waltz Across Texas Tour, a seven-city run through the Lone Star State scheduled for May. The new dates follow last fall’s successful Darling Blue Pt. 1 headline tour and cap off a busy year that previously saw King sharing the road with artists including Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Dwight Yoakam.

King wrapped up 2025 with the release of his highly anticipated album Darling Blue, which was named one of The Tennessean’s Best Albums of the Year. The project explores both the personal and musical journey of the acclaimed artist, reflecting on his connection to the Blue Ridge Mountains as well as the emotional chapters surrounding his life before and after meeting his wife, Briley.

