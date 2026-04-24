CONCERT REVIEW: Gov’t Mule at The Pinnacle

It was a Southern Blues/rocker’s dream inside The Pinnacle in Nashville last Wednesday (4/22). You couldn’t ask for a better opener than Larkin Poe. And when Gov’t Mule stepped onto the stage, Warren Haynes and the band delivered a powerful set that kept the crowd locked in from start to finish. Haynes has close ties to Nashville and a loyal following here.

Opening with “Brand New Angel,” Haynes wasted no time setting the tone. The song’s slow-burn groove gave way to the gritty swagger of “Bad Little Doggie,” immediately reminding fans why his live performances have such a devoted following. “About to Rage” followed with a punch, its heavier edge balanced by Haynes’ fluid solos, while “Dreaming Out Loud” offered a more introspective moment, showcasing the emotional depth that defines so much of his work.

A clear highlight of the evening came when Larkin Poe joined the stage, adding a fresh dynamic to the set. Their collaboration on the traditional “John the Revelator” was nothing short of electrifying—rootsy, raw, and brimming with chemistry. That energy carried into a spirited take on Traffic’s “Feelin’ Alright?”, which had the crowd singing along and swaying in unison.

The band continued to dig deep into their influences with a funk-laden take on “Doing It to Death” and a heartfelt rendition of “Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City,” each song delivered with authenticity and reverence. Originals like “Peace I Need” and “World Boss” stood strong alongside the covers, reinforcing the breadth of their catalog.

The latter half of the set leaned into the expansive, jam-driven territory fans crave. “Lay Your Burden Down” and “Blind Man in the Dark” stretched out with expressive solos and tight interplay between band members, while “Mr. Man” kept the groove steady and engaging.

For the encore, Gov’t Mule returned with a touching version of “Sad and Deep as You,” offering a quieter, reflective moment before closing the night with a powerful medley of “Mule / Who Do You Love? / Mule.” It was the perfect send-off—bluesy, bold, and brimming with improvisational spirit.

Throughout the night, The Pinnacle proved to be an ideal setting for Gov’t Mules’ sound—intimate enough to feel connected, yet expansive enough to let the music breathe. Fantastic show!

–Jerry Holthouse

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!