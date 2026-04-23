Nobody Throws a Rooftop Party Like BMI

BMI officially launched the eighth season of its Rooftop On The Row® series, presented by George Dickel Whisky, on April 21 with a packed house and standout performances from rising artists Zach John King and Aniston Pate. More than 500 industry insiders gathered atop BMI’s Nashville offices, taking in sweeping views of the Music City skyline while enjoying complimentary drinks, bites, and plenty of networking courtesy of sponsors including Delta Air Lines, Dogfish Head Beer, First Horizon, Gallagher Insurance, Red Bull Jukebox, Shure, Texas Roadhouse, White Claw, Xperi, and YETI.

DJ Smoke set the tone early, warming up the crowd before host Tyler White took the mic. White added a surprise of his own, debuting his new track “Oh Yeah Baby” live for the first time. The Love on the Spectrum personality co-wrote the song with Drew Trosclair, Jeff Garrison, and Lee Thomas Miller, with a release set for May 15. Between performances, BMI’s Mason Hunter teamed up with Delta’s Scott Jordan, Charlie Schewe, and Kris Norton to hand out two $1,000 flight vouchers to lucky attendees.

Pate kicked off the live music with a gritty, high-energy set, opening with “Driving Crazy” and “Kickin’ It.” The West Texas native leaned into her bold storytelling style, debuting “I Don’t Drink In The Morning” for the first time before closing with the title track from her upcoming EP Handful, arriving May 1.

King kept the momentum going, delivering a commanding headlining set filled with raw vocals and undeniable energy. Highlights included “Life Behind Bars” and “I Deserve a Heartbreak,” along with the announcement of his upcoming single “Backwoods,” due out April 24. He closed the night with fan favorites “When I Get To Drinkin’” and “Space,” leaving the rooftop crowd fully engaged.

“Thank you so much to BMI for this opportunity,” King shared from the stage. “BMI is a huge part of why I’m able to make music for a living. I don’t get a lot of opportunities to play for songwriters, and they are my favorite people in the world…so thank you to all the songwriters in the crowd for making these songs possible.”

The Rooftop On The Row® series continues May 19 with performances from Avery Anna, Tyler Halverson, and Julianna Rankin. Additional dates include a July 14 lineup featuring Drew Baldridge and Chase Matthew, followed by Pynk Beard and Bryan Martin on August 18. The season wraps September 15, coinciding with the kickoff of AMERICANAFEST, with performers to be announced.

Since launching in 2017, the series has hosted an impressive roster of talent, including Kaitlin Butts, Colbie Caillat, Wyatt Flores, Riley Green, Ella Langley, HARDY, K. Michelle, Vincent Mason, Lukas Nelson, Billy Strings, Morgan Wallen, and Tucker Wetmore—further cementing its reputation as one of Nashville’s premier industry showcases.

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