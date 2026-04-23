Shania Twain to Host 61st ACM Awards

Country music icon Shania Twain is set to take center stage in a brand-new role, as the Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions have announced she will host the 61st ACM Awards—marking her first time emceeing the show.

The 61st ACM Awards will stream live to a global audience across more than 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17, 2026, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT. The star-studded event will once again originate from the famed MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can also tune in via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and through the Amazon Music app.

A trailblazer in every sense, Twain remains the best-selling female country-pop artist of all time. With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide and a catalog that helped bring country music to a global audience, her impact is undeniable. A five-time Grammy winner and three-time ACM Award recipient, she’s long been celebrated for pushing boundaries while maintaining deep roots in the genre.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the ACM Awards in Las Vegas, a place that feels like home,” Twain shared. “It’s an honor to celebrate country music’s biggest stars—especially in a year where so many incredible women are leading the nominations.”

ACM CEO Damon Whiteside echoed the excitement, noting Twain’s legacy and presence make her a natural fit to follow in the footsteps of past hosts like Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Reba McEntire. Twain herself has a strong history with the show, including winning Entertainer of the Year and receiving the ACM Poet’s Award for her songwriting achievements.

Returning to its Sunday night slot, the ACM Awards promise a high-energy, performance-driven broadcast filled with collaborations and surprise moments. Already announced performers include Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and Riley Green, with more names expected soon.

Leading into the big night, ACM Awards week will once again take over Las Vegas with a series of high-profile events. Highlights include the “Whiskey Jam Welcome Party” at Ole Red Las Vegas on May 14 featuring Avery Anna, Caroline Jones, Jenna Paulette, and The Band Perry. On May 15, “ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends” heads to Topgolf Las Vegas with Lauren Alaina, Randy Houser, and Rodney Atkins joining Green. The festivities continue May 16 with “ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash” at Mandalay Bay Beach, featuring Ashley Cooke, Braxton Keith, Dasha, Flatland Cavalry, Keith Urban, Tucker Wetmore, and more.

With Twain at the helm and a full week of events leading up to it, the 61st ACM Awards are shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest nights in country music.

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