The Red Clay Strays Announce 2026 North American Tour

The Red Clay Strays are stepping into a career-defining season with the announcement of their massive 2026 North American headline run, timed to celebrate the arrival of their new album, Grateful. The Mobile, Alabama-bred band—already riding a wave of accolades and multi-platinum success—will launch The Grateful Tour ‘26 on July 30 in Columbia, Maryland, carrying their biggest tour yet through mid-November.

Demand is expected to be high, with multiple presale opportunities rolling out ahead of the general on-sale beginning May 1. Fans who’ve followed the band’s steady rise from grassroots beginnings to arena marquees will have early chances to secure tickets before the public sale opens.

The tour itinerary reads like a milestone checklist. Stops include some of the country’s most iconic stages, from Merriweather Post Pavilion and TD Garden to a highly anticipated night at Madison Square Garden. Nashville gets a double dose of the Strays’ signature sound with back-to-back shows at Bridgestone Arena on October 22 and 23—marking a major hometown-adjacent moment for a band that’s long held deep ties to Music City.

Along the way, a diverse lineup of special guests will rotate across select dates, adding even more depth to an already stacked bill. Artists like The Revivalists, Dylan Gossett, Wyatt Flores, Muscadine Bloodline, Sierra Ferrell, and Travis Tritt are among those slated to join the run, bringing a wide spectrum of roots, country, and rock influences to the stage.

Before the summer tour kicks into full gear, The Red Clay Strays will officially ignite their 2026 campaign with a high-profile appearance at Stagecoach in Indio, California, paired with a press event set for today. Additional highlights on the calendar include a taping for the upcoming season of Austin City Limits in Austin, along with festival appearances at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tailgates N’ Tallboys, Minnesota Country Club, Born & Raised, and Bourbon & Beyond.

The band is also taking things a step further for fans with the launch of “The Red Clay Strays Fan Fest 2026,” a multi-day destination event set in Montana. The immersive experience will feature headline sets, intimate storytelling performances, and appearances from artists like Lukas Nelson and St. Paul & the Broken Bones—an extension of the community the band has built along the way.

At the heart of it all is Grateful, the group’s third studio album, arriving June 5. Recorded with GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb between Savannah and Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, the project captures a band settling confidently into its identity. Across 11 tracks, The Red Clay Strays continue to blend soul, Southern rock, and gospel-tinged emotion into songs that feel equally at home in a honky-tonk or a sanctuary.

Following the breakout success of their earlier releases and the global impact of “Wondering Why,” Grateful leans into themes of perseverance, faith, and reflection. Early standout “Demons In Your Choir” sets the tone with a slow-building intensity that erupts into a full-bodied, choir-backed anthem—hinting at the sonic and emotional scope of what’s to come.

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