LISTEN: Timmy McKeever’s Wrong With Me

On a steady climb fueled by a string of buzzworthy releases, Timmy McKeever is tapping into something deeper with his latest single, “Wrong With Me,” (listen above) available now via Big Loud Records. The California-born, Nashville-based artist continues to carve out his lane with a sound that feels both current and rooted, pairing modern country production with lyrics that cut close to the bone.

Penned alongside Kipp Williams and Cale Dodds, and brought to life by chart-topping producer Alex Maxwell, “Wrong With Me” leans into the emotional aftermath of a relationship gone sideways. Rather than placing blame outward, McKeever flips the script—questioning perception, identity, and the toll of trying to live up to someone else’s expectations. It’s a relatable push-and-pull that lands with quiet intensity, especially in the song’s central refrain, where self-doubt and clarity collide.

The release follows the momentum of “20 Over,” a track that marked McKeever’s biggest pre-save numbers yet and hinted at his growing traction among fans. With each new drop, he’s building a catalog that feels personal but widely accessible—songs designed just as much for late-night reflection as they are for shouting back at the stage.

That duality shows up in his live performances, too. McKeever’s shows have been gaining attention for their energy and connection, and he’s currently bringing that presence on the road as part of Maddox Batson’s 2026 Live! Worldwide Tour. Stops this week include Houston and Tulsa, with a Nashville finale set for May 3 at The Pinnacle.

Beyond the road, McKeever’s calendar continues to fill up. He’s slated to appear at The Pinnacle on May 3rd and CMA Fest this June, making his debut on the Good Molecules Reverb Stage, and will return to the festival circuit later this year with a performance at FarmJam Music Festival.

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