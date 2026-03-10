Brian O’Connell Honored with Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award

Nashville’s leading country touring executive Brian O’Connell was honored tonight with the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award during a sold-out celebration at the Grand Ole Opry House. The annual event benefits the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund.

As President of Country Music Touring and Festivals for Live Nation, O’Connell has spent more than three decades shaping the live careers of some of country music’s biggest stars while helping redefine the modern country touring landscape. Known for his deep respect for artists, fans, and the live concert experience, O’Connell remains one of the most influential figures behind the scenes in the genre.

The evening featured an all-star lineup of performers paying tribute to O’Connell, including Lauren Alaina, Dierks Bentley, Clint Black, Rascal Flatts, Tyler Hubbard, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, and Keith Urban.

Several industry leaders also took the stage to speak, including Dan Rogers, Bob Roux, T.K. Kimbrell, Joey Lee, Rod Essig, and Curt Motley.

Established more than a decade ago, the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award honors the legacy of legendary country radio host Bob Kingsley by recognizing individuals who have made lasting contributions to the country music industry.

Past recipients of the honor include Joe Galante, Jim Ed Norman, Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase, Clarence Spalding, Lon Helton, Bart Herbison and Erika Wollam Nichols, Sarah Trahern, and Scott Borchetta.

Proceeds from the event support the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund, which was established in 1965 during the Grand Ole Opry’s 40th anniversary. The fund provides financial assistance to members of the country music community who are facing hardship, often helping cover medical expenses and essential living costs during times of need.

