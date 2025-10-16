Watch Jake Banfield’s New Video “Thought of You”

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Jake Banfield, with a longing to “Thought of You”. Born with the soul of a storyteller, Jake Banfield delivers every lyric like it’s ripped straight from his chest — raw, vulnerable, and unshakably resilient. His powerful voice and natural songwriting instincts nearly slipped through the cracks, though.

Speaking on the heart-rending song, Jake Banfield says, “‘Thought of You’ is about closure, and how important it is, no matter how painful, so it only felt right to close the album with it. I wrote it about a girl who already had an exit plan. You could tear her down, but you hold back because you still love her… now, all that’s left is the thought of her.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Born with the soul of a storyteller, Jake Banfield delivers every lyric like he’s lived it twice — raw, vulnerable, and defiantly resilient.

A native of Oklahoma — raised between Eufaula, Mannford, and Tulsa — Banfield spent his early years chasing a college basketball dream. But when a knee injury ended his run on the court, fate handed him a different playbook. Nineteen and sidelined, he wandered into a pawn shop, grabbed a beat-up guitar, and taught himself to play — and write — one chord at a time.

The sound that followed wasn’t confined to one box. Drawing inspiration from the storytelling of Garth Brooks and Kenny Chesney, the swagger of Sam Hunt and Kane Brown, and the crossover polish of Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, and Russ, Banfield forged a style all his own. Best described as pop-country with streaks of rock, alt, and hip-hop, his versatility has earned him fans across continents — not just states.

After cutting his teeth in Los Angeles writing for artists like Madison Beer, Jake followed the inevitable pull to Nashville. Now, he’s no longer lending lyrics — he’s owning his story. And country music’s about to hear it loud and clear.

Ashley Natareno / Big Feat PR



FOLLOW

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook | X | Spotify

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!