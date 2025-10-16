CONCERT REVIEW: Patty Griffin and Rickie Lee Jones

Last Monday (10/13) the Ryman Auditorium hosted a great evening featuring 2x GRAMMY® Award-winners Patty Griffin and Rickie Lee Jones, a co-bill that showcased their distinct yet complementary artistry. While both artists delivered captivating performances, Patty Griffin’s set, celebrating her latest album “Crown of Roses”, was the heart of the night, commanding the stage with emotional depth and poetic resonance.

Griffin’s performance was a masterclass in storytelling, Focusing mostly on her recent project “Crown of Roses” with a raw, lived-in authenticity. The album, released in July 2025 via PGM Recordings and Thirty Tigers, explores love, loss, and resilience, with songs like “Born In A Cage” and “Long Time” evoking the stark beauty of her adopted Texas and the calm of her Maine roots. Backed by her longtime collaborators David Pulkingham on guitar and Michael Longoria on drums, Griffin’s set drifted seamlessly from spare folk to gauzy Americana, with moments of sly gospel blues. The Ryman’s hallowed acoustics amplified every nuance, making her introspective lyrics feel both universal and personal.

Griffin’s ability to translate her themes into vivid character studies was evident. Tracks from *Crown of Roses* tackled the trajectory of women across centuries, her late mother’s influence, and communion with nature, all grounded in the album’s poetic tapestry. The Ryman’s attentive crowd, connected with her reflections on grief and hope, a testament to her three-decade career crafting songs.

Rickie Lee Jones, a musical North Star for Griffin, brought her own magic to the evening. Her set, drawing from her storied catalog including classics “Chuckie’s In Love” and “Last Chance Texaco” , showcased her singular voice. Jones’ jazz-inflected storytelling and defiant spirit complemented Griffin’s introspections, creating a night of profound synergy. Together, they transformed the Ryman into a sanctuary of song, with Griffin’s radiant vulnerability stealing the show.

–Brad Lykken

