WATCH: Hayes Carll’s “Good People (Thank Me)”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is back with We’re Only Human, out today on all streaming platforms. The new record marks Carll’s most introspective work to date, delivering a collection of songs that balance grit, heart, and his signature sly humor.

Alongside the album, Carll has shared the charming new video for “Good People (Thank Me).” (watch above) Filmed in intimate venues, the clip captures Carll performing as a duo, with enthusiastic fans — and even venue staff — joining in for an irresistible call-and-response. “We all need a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for our efforts now and then,” Carll says. “‘Thank Me’ is a chance to both receive one and give one—a small but meaningful way to lift each other up.”

Carll’s busy month includes his CBS Saturday Morning debut on August 23, where he’ll perform three songs from the new album. He’ll also return to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, August 9, marking his second appearance at the historic venue.

Over his celebrated career, Carll has built a reputation for clever storytelling, sharp observation, and emotional authenticity. On We’re Only Human — the long-awaited follow-up to 2021’s You Get It All — he turns that lens inward, crafting a poignant, reflective set of songs that showcase a more vulnerable side while keeping his trademark wit intact.