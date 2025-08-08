Lanie Gardner Debuts at the Grand Ole Opry

Named a 2025 Artist to Watch by the Recording Academy, rising singer-songwriter Lanie Gardner is capping off a milestone week with her Grand Ole Opry debut and the release of “Faded Polaroids,” the title track from her highly anticipated sophomore album, due out September 5 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

The single blends distorted indie-pop textures with Gardner’s commanding vocals as she flips through snapshots — some crisp, others timeworn — reflecting on where she’s been and where she’s headed.

“‘Faded Polaroids’ is the heart of the album,” Gardner shares. “The idea came from going through a box of old photos. How I experience life today is because of those moments. The biggest thing I’ve learned is how important it is to remember. The simple things make you happy, and to understand that, you have to search for yourself.”

Produced by Oscar Charles, Jonathan Singleton, Chris Ganoudis, and Don Miggs, Faded Polaroids builds on the raw honesty of Gardner’s 2024 debut A Songwriter’s Diary. Across 18 tracks, she blends country storytelling with indie-rock grit and small-town pop, delivering a sound that’s entirely her own.

A native of Burnsville, NC, Gardner grew up surrounded by music, learning to sing from her mother and play guitar from her father. She moved to Nashville to pursue the Grand Ole Opry dream of her late grandfather — a dream that came full circle with her debut earlier this week.

Following her Polaroids EP and a breakout debut album that earned her accolades from the Recording Academy, Amazon Music, and Apple Music Country, Gardner steps fully into her artistry on Faded Polaroids. Highlights include the soul-cleansing “Takin’ The Slow Ride,” the smoldering “Concrete Cowboy,” the nostalgic title track, and the breezy “Love You Like Appalachia.”

Gardner will bring Faded Polaroids to the road this summer and fall, joining Gavin Adcock on select tour dates.

