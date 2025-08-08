Lex Carney: Where Classic Rock Heart Meets Modern Pop Fire

NASHVILLE: This weeks’ Nashville Pick is Lex Carney and her new single “HOT“. With a sound that hits like a lightning bolt and lyrics that cut straight to the core, Lex Carney is redefining what it means to be a pop-rock powerhouse in today’s music scene. Based in Nashville, TN, this New York native blends the anthemic spirit of classic rock with the bold edge of modern pop, delivering music that’s both nostalgic and fiercely of-the-moment.

Drawing inspiration from icons like Queen, Elton John, and Billy Joel, as well as the raw unapologetic energy of Miley Cyrus, LEX channels a fearless fusion of styles into every performance. Her music is theatrical yet personal, gritty yet polished—built for the stage, but grounded in real emotion.

Since making the move to Nashville in 2021, LEX has honed her craft at Belmont University, studying songwriting and emerging with a sharpened ability to craft both emotionally resonant stories and radio-ready hits. Her signature sound marries hook-heavy pop with guitar-driven rock and soaring vocals that command attention.

On stage, LEX is electric—delivering the kind of high-voltage live shows that remind audiences why they fell in love with music in the first place. Off stage, her writing dives deep into themes of identity, ambition, love, and resilience, offering a soundtrack for those who dare to feel big and live loud.

Lex Carney isn’t just an artist—she’s a movement for the bold-hearted and the live-show faithful. And as she continues to rise, one thing’s for sure: she’s not just chasing the spotlight—she was made for it.

