WATCH: HARDY’s “Six Feet Under”

HARDY just unveiled a new track, “SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song),” today from his new album QUIT!! — listen here and watch the visualizer above. Dedicated to HARDY’s wife Caleigh and the only song HARDY wrote solo for the album, the track reflects on his own mortality and deeply abiding love for her.

“SIX FEET UNDER” — which impacts country radio on Monday, June 10 — follows “ROCKSTAR” — currently climbing at rock radio, “PSYCHO,” album title track “QUIT!! and latest release “JIM BOB.”

HARDY is currently touring the U.S. on his headline Quit!! Tour and will headline CMA Fest in Nashville this Sunday. His summer schedule sees headline dates and a slew of summer festival appearances, finishing with a return to his home state of Mississippi for his first ever stadium show and two back-to-back nights at Red Rocks this fall; full routing is below.

The new album, recorded with Big Loud’s own hitmaker Joey Moi, sees HARDY’s first full album embrace of his rock sound and follows last year’s much lauded, half rock LP, the mockingbird & THE CROW. That album’s latest runaway smash, “TRUCK BED,” just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts, marking HARDY’s first solo Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country No. 1, fifth No. 1 as an artist, and 15th No. 1 as a songwriter.

HARDY recently shared his version of the Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre classic “Gin and Juice,” recorded at the personal request of the hip hop icons. Listen here and check out the short film featuring HARDY, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Nicola Peltz Beckham here.

