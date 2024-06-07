HunterGirl’s “Tennessee Girl” Out Today

Emerging 19 Recordings/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville artist HunterGirl shows the sharp instincts of a perceptive powerhouse on her label-debut EP, Tennessee Girl. (listen to the title track above)

Arriving today (6/7), the six-song EP serves to introduce a natural-born singer-songwriter and national TV favorite, who views her life like an open-book. Taking to socials to express her gratitude for her fans and this project, watch the vulnerable thank you here.

A native of Winchester, Tennessee named one of CMT’s 2024 Next Women of Country, her mix of modern Country power ballads and deep-feeling diary entries feature strong take-me-as-I-come values and a soaring Southern vocal to match.

“I have been dreaming of getting a record deal since I was singing songs in my Nanna’s living room as a child. I remember watching artists I looked up to chase after their dreams and praying one day I would have that chance. The songs on this record are pieces of my heart and my story, and I cannot wait to share it with the world and during CMA Fest. So much has gone into creating this debut project, and it reflects not only me as an artist but me as a person,” says HunterGirl.

Built on an edgy mix of next-gen modern Country, Top 40 energy and Pop-Punk distortion, Tennessee Girl was produced by hit songwriter/producer Lindsay Rimes (Nate Smith’s “Whiskey on You”) with each song either written or co-written by HunterGirl herself.

A lyrical journey through young love and romantic temptation, tattooed train wrecks and missed chances, tunes full of up-all-night energy like “Bad Decisions” pulse with youthful vigor, while “Clockworks” cleverly pines for a romantic impossibility, and “Bad Boy” matches raw attraction with a velvet smooth vocal.

On Thursday (6/6), the wild-child music video for “Bad Boy” (watch video below) premiered playing throughout the day and even debuting on Paramount’s world famous Times Square billboard at 1515 Broadway in New York City. Co-directed by West Webb and Luke Lowder the fun loving, rough-and-tumble clip captures the devil-may-care spirit of “Bad Boy,” written by HunterGirl with Rimes and Greg Bates.

“I remember watching CMT as a little girl and hoping I would have a music video on their channel one day. I couldn’t help but cry when they told me ‘Bad Boy’ will premiere in New York City,” HunterGirl shares. “I am so thankful to CMT for believing in me, and fulfilling a dream I’ve had since I was young. Growing up in Winchester, Tennessee, I never dreamed that my face was going to be on a billboard in Times Square!”

Inspired by female powerhouses from Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire to Kelly Clarkson and P!NK, HunterGirl has been writing and performing since she was a child, and burst on to the national stage as the runner-up on the 20th season of American Idol in 2022. Embracing her Tennessee roots and the innate skills of a Country tunesmith, her first batch of music has taken Nashville and beyond by storm.

