Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Release “When The Levee Breaks”

Today, to celebrate the launch of their summer tour, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release their own rendition of “When The Levee Breaks” (Rounder Records). With the song having been a part of the country, blues and rock n roll canon for nearly a century, the duo’s smoldering version quickly became a climactic, ephemeral staple of their setlists over the past several years. (listen above) Now, as more and more fans are getting to experience the fiddle-led, harmony-laden and dirge-like arrangement of a perennial favorite, Plant and Krauss are pleased to present their live version as a gift for all to hear.

“When The Levee Breaks” is Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ first single since 2021’s chart-topping album, Raise The Roof. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and 27x GRAMMY-winner are currently performing highlights from the record – as well as hits from 2007’s Raising Sand, and choice reimaginings of Led Zeppelin cuts – on a run of nearly 40 dates across North America. Reunited once more, and much sooner than the twelve years that passed between their previous two tours, the two vocalists are joined by an ace ensemble of guitarist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan (who is showcased on the stunning modal fiddle solo), and multi-instrumentalist Viktor Krauss, all of whom can be heard on “When The Levee Breaks.”

After kicking off with a sold-out show at the legendary Cain’s Ballroom earlier this week, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are continuing on to a series of amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast, from now until September. They will also join Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and Celisse for a stint of stops on the Outlaw Music Festival. No Nashville shows scheduled as of yet.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!