WATCH: HARDY Drops “Bottomland” Video Ahead of New Album

Country rock powerhouse HARDY has released the official music video for “Bottomland,” a track from his highly anticipated new album COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, arriving September 26 via Big Loud. The video, directed by Jay Miller and Caleb Donato, is out now. (watch above)

The album’s title reflects its wide-ranging themes, from HARDY’s Mississippi roots—“Bottomland” itself is named after his favorite hunting camo—to sharp takes on the state of country music today. Early singles have already made waves, with “Favorite Country Song” lighting up country radio after a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and “Bro Country,” featuring ERNEST, debuting at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

To celebrate release day, HARDY will host a special album signing event at Rough Trade Below in New York City on September 26.

COUNTRY! COUNTRY! follows a career-defining run for HARDY, including his first-ever Grand Ole Opry appearance, a stadium-sized set at CMA Fest, collaborations with Fred Durst and Chad Smith, and more than six billion career streams to date. The Philadelphia, Mississippi native will also return to the road for the JIM BOB World Tour, capped with his first headline show at Madison Square Garden.

The 20-track record features collaborations with ERNEST and Stephen Wilson Jr. and cements HARDY’s reputation as one of country music’s most fearless and dynamic voices.

COUNTRY! COUNTRY! Tracklist:

Country Country

Favorite Country Song

Bro Country (with ERNEST)

Luckiest Man Alive

Car That Drove You Away

Girl With A Gun

Buck On The Wall

I’d Go Crazy Too

Take The Country And Run

Goodbye

Bedroom In The Sky (with Stephen Wilson Jr.)

Bottomland

Who Don’t

Country In Me

Gun To My Head

Keep It Country

Y’all Need Jesus

Dog Years

We’re All Gonna Die

Everybody Does

