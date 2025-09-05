Lanie Gardner Releases Sophomore Album “Faded Polaroids”

After a breakout year that included her Grand Ole Opry debut, her first national TV performance on the TODAY Show, and recognition as a “2025 Artist to Watch” by both the Recording Academy/GRAMMY and Amazon Music, rising country star Lanie Gardner has released her sophomore album, Faded Polaroids. The 18-track collection is out now via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

The project expands on the raw honesty of Gardner’s 2024 debut A Songwriter’s Diary, showcasing a fearless blend of country storytelling, indie-rock grit, and small-town pop influences. Produced by a powerhouse team including Oscar Charles, Jonathan Singleton, Katie Cecil, Carlo Colasacco, Chris Ganoudis, Mick Fleetwood, Ryan McMahon, and Don Miggs, the album plays like a sonic scrapbook of self-discovery, family roots, heartbreak, and healing.

“Faded Polaroids is like opening a box of old photos — some crisp, some faded with time,” Gardner shares. “It’s a reminder that the simple things matter most, and every moment shapes who you become. I wanted this album to feel unfiltered and true.”

Highlights from the record include the nostalgic title track, “Faded Polaroids,” the windows-down groove of “Takin’ The Slow Ride,” the rootsy anthem “Love You Like Appalachia,” the emotional punch of “Concrete Cowboy,” and fan favorite “High Divin’.”

Earlier this summer, Gardner previewed the album with her Polaroids EP, which featured standout tracks “Buzzkill” and “Hold Your Horses.” Already named a SiriusXM Highway Find, Gardner continues to gain momentum with collaborations that showcase both her vocal strength and songwriting depth. Her duet “What Could Go Right” with Thomas Rhett recently hit #1 on SiriusXM, while her Warren Zeiders collaboration “Loving in Letting Go” underscores her emotional range.

Gardner will join Gavin Adcock on select dates and support Thomas Rhett on an upcoming stop of his tour.

Faded Polaroids Track List:

“Takin’ The Slow Ride” (Lanie Gardner, Matt Jenkins, Jesse Frasure, Brad Tursi)

“Boys Like You” (Lanie Gardner, Jimmy Robbins, Henry Agincourt Allen)

“Boot Down” (Lanie Gardner, Allison Veltz-Cruz, Dallas Wilson, Ross Ellis)

“The Hills Have Eyes” (Lanie Gardner, Carlo Colasacco, Rufio Hooks)

“Little Bit Of Lovin’” (Lanie Gardner, Katie Cecil, Chris Ganoudis, Kasey Tyndall)

“Faded Polaroids” (Lanie Gardner, Oscar Charles, Lori McKenna, Barry Dean)

“Don’t Fall In Love” (Lanie Gardner, Zach Abend, Benjy Davis)

“Rattler And The Devil’s Whip” (Lanie Gardner, David Medlin, Daymon Osborn)

“Mama’s Kitchen Table” (Lanie Gardner, Karen Fairchild, Alysa Vanderheym)

“Hold Your Horses” (Lanie Gardner, Jonathan Hutcherson, Jamie Moore)

“Concrete Cowboy” (Lanie Gardner, Katie Cecil, Chris Ganoudis)

“How Long ‘Til Tennessee” (Lanie Gardner, Daniel Ross)

“Jeans” (Lanie Gardner, Kasey Tyndall, Logan Maggio, Beau Bailey)

“Love You Like Appalachia” (Lanie Gardner, Matt Jenkins, Jeremy Stover)

“Buzzkill” (Lanie Gardner, Katie Cecil, Chris Ganoudis)

“Ur Mad” (Lanie Gardner)

“Daddy Didn’t” (Lanie Gardner, Laura Veltz, Gordie Sampson)

“High Divin’” (Lanie Gardner, Cate Downey, Ryan McMahon)

