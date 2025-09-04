3 Classic Charlie Daniels Albums Available Digitally For The First Time

Fans of The Charlie Daniels Band (CDB) have reason to celebrate — three iconic albums are now available digitally for the very first time. Country Stars N’ Stripes, Scioto County Fair LIVE 2005, and Live From Gilley’s dropped today via Blue Hat Records.

“Blue Hat is thrilled to re-introduce these classic titles to the digital marketplace for the first time,” says Blue Hat partner Bob Frank. “Deluxe remastered physical will follow in 2026.”

Originally released in 2005 as a Cracker Barrel exclusive, Country Stars N’ Stripes is a patriotic collection featuring 12 tracks, including CDB staples “In America,” “This Ain’t No Rag, It’s A Flag,” “The South’s Gonna Do It (Again),” and, of course, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

Scioto County Fair LIVE 2005 captures a full-length concert recorded in Lucasville, Ohio, in August of that year, showcasing 16 tracks packed with fan favorites.

Meanwhile, Live From Gilley’s offers a trip further back in time, recorded at the legendary Texas honky tonk. Across 11 tracks, the CDB tears through the classics that cemented Daniels’ place as one of country music’s most enduring icons.

Country Stars N’ Stripes Track Listing:

1. Star Spangled Banner

2. In America

3. This Ain’t No Rag, It’s A Flag

4. The Intimidator

5. God Bless The Mother

6. My Beautiful America

7. How Great Thou Art

8. Little Folks

9. Last Fallen Hero

10. America, I Believe In You

11. The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)

12. The Devil Went Down To Georgia

Scioto County Fair LIVE 2005 Track Listing:

1. Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye

2. El Toreador

3. The Legend of Wooley Swamp

4. Intro/TV Voodoo

5. The Intimidator

6. In America

7. Opposites Attract

8. Floreeda Road

9. Simple Man

10. Long Haired Country Boy

11. Preachin’ Prayin’ Singin’

12. Heart Of My Heart

13. Band Intro

14. William Tell Overture

15. Orange Blossom Special – Star Spangled Banner

16. The Devil Went Down To Georgia

Live From Gilley’s Track Listing:

1. Love Pourin’ Out Of Me

2. The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)

3. What’d I Say

4. Can’t You See

5. Uneasy Rider

6. Class Of ’63

7. In America

8. Long Haired Country Boy

9. Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye

10. Dixie On My Mind

11. The Devil Went Down To Georgia

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!