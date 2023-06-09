WATCH: Greta Van Fleet Debuts “Farewell For Now”

Nashville based, Grammy-winning rock band, Greta Van Fleet is debuting their new track “Farewell For Now” (listen and watch above). “On ‘Farewell For Now’ we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage and savor the magic created by the audience-music phenomena,” notes bassist Sam Kiszka. “But we must pack up and go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we’ll be back soon.”

“Farewell For Now” is the latest track to be unveiled from the band’s forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records. The new track follows the release of “Meeting The Master” and “Sacred The Thread.”

Additionally, the band is launching another vinyl variant—an exclusive black glitter vinyl. The band is also offering a red glitter vinyl, exclusive to Target, as well as an opaque vinyl available at select record stores across the country.

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their live performances. “We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake says. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

The band first immersed itself in Nashville when they made their Grammy-winning album, “Black Smoke Rising,” at Blackbird Studio in Berry Hill. In celebration of the new music, the band is set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 right here in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. GET TICKETS HERE. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more; see below for a complete list of dates. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE. The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey.

