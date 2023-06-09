LISTEN: Jon Langston’s “Whiskey Does”

Rising star, 32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston is mending a broken heart with a black label buzz on his new track, “Whiskey Does,” out today (listen above). Langston co-wrote the song with Brad Wagner, Cole Taylor and Jordan Gray. Listen to “Whiskey Does” here. Langston’s latest release follows new songs “Ain’t No Cowboy” and “Howdy Howdy Howdy.”

This weekend, Langston will perform at Nashville’s CMA Fest on Sunday (6/11) on the Chevy Riverfront Stage at 12:15 p.m., before his 2:00 p.m. fan party at MUSIC IS UNIVERSAL at Skydeck on Broadway.

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. Earning a Division 1 college football scholarship, Langston always thought football would be a part of his life, but after his sixth concussion left him blind for fifteen minutes, his football career ended abruptly. He picked up his guitar – untouched since eighth grade – and re-taught himself how to play. Performing at open mic nights and honing his songwriting led to the 2013 release of self-penned, “Forever Girl,” the first song he ever wrote, and now certified GOLD by the RIAA. That release kicked off his music career, culminating in sold out shows across the country and over 500 million career streams. Once a fan attending Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour in Athens, GA, Langston experienced a full circle moment by joining Bryan on the Farm Tour in 2017 and 2018, and again as support on his Sunset Repeat Tour in 2019.

Langston signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV, management with KP Entertainment, and is the first artist signed under Bryan’s label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2022, and his recent releases “Howdy Howdy Howdy,” “Give You My All and “Beers Got Drank” highlight his adept songwriting and classic country influences. He released his anticipated EP Now You Know in 2019, featuring six original songs he co-wrote. Langston’s debut major label single, “When It Comes To Loving You” hit No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Chart and his single “Now You Know” reached the Top 30 on the country radio airplay charts. Catch Langston out on the road for his headlining LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR this spring.