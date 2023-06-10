Carrie Underwood Launches Her SiriusXM channel

Carrie Underwood launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, on Friday, June 9 at 7:45 pm ET on SiriusXM channel 60 as well as on the SXM App. Underwood kicked off the new channel live and in person from SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour at the Margaritaville Cafe in Nashville with SiriusXM host Buzz Brainard.

CARRIE’S COUNTRY, curated and presented by Underwood, is SiriusXM’s newest 24/7 channel that is now available to subscribers across North America in their cars or anywhere they go with the SXM App. The new channel is a musical journey hand-crafted by Underwood. She highlights her friends, favorites, and influences – new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond. Listeners can also hear favorites from classic to hard rock for your morning exercise or your late-night jam sessions. The stories behind her music, record-breaking career, and life on the road are shared, and more. In addition to Underwood’s own hit-filled catalog, SiriusXM subscribers can hear music from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, and Miranda Lambert to AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, and The Rolling Stones.