WATCH: Goose Shares Video of Gregory Alan Isakov and Neil Young Covers

Jam band favorites Goose (another great band we discovered at Bonnaroo) are giving fans another reason to revisit Goosemas XII, unveiling a pro-shot video of the encore from Night One of their sold-out, two-night holiday run at Providence’s Amica Mutual Pavilion. The newly released footage captures a moving three-song sequence featuring the band’s original “Jed Stone,” followed by a lush take on Gregory Alan Isakov’s “Master & A Hound,” and a stirring, stripped-down cover of Neil Young’s “Sugar Mountain.”

This year’s Goosemas, themed “Barnaby Glimpse’s Show Upon Time: A Phantom Menagerie,” was a fully immersive experience that blended storytelling, theatrical visuals, and expansive musicianship. Across two nights, the band transported fans into a whimsical, 18th-century-inspired world complete with themed production, puppetry, and a carefully crafted narrative arc. Musically, the weekend delivered deep cuts, imaginative cover debuts, special guests, and exploratory jams, with Goose weaving in songs by Pink Floyd, Radiohead, The Band, David Byrne & Brian Eno, and more alongside a setlist packed with originals.

The newly released encore video perfectly encapsulates the emotional journey of Night One. After an explosive second set, Goose took a deliberate turn inward, offering three consecutive ballads that brought the arena to a hush. “Jed Stone”emerged as a powerful sing-along moment, underscoring the song’s growing status as a fan favorite. From there, drummer Cotter Ellis stepped offstage, allowing Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach, and Trevor Weekz to deliver a delicate, heartfelt rendition of “Master & A Hound.” The moment culminated with Mitarotonda alone under the spotlight, closing the night with an intimate and unforgettable take on “Sugar Mountain.”

In the wake of the tragic shooting at Brown University, located less than two miles from the Goosemas venue, the band has also launched an ongoing auction fundraiser to support students and families impacted by the crisis. Featuring one-of-a-kind Goosemas items and exclusive memorabilia, the auction benefits the Brown University Student Emergency Fund and runs through Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 6 p.m. EST.

Fans can watch the newly released encore video now and revisit one of the most emotional moments from Goosemas XII—an event that once again proved Goose’s ability to blend spectacle, community, and heartfelt connection into a truly singular live experience.

