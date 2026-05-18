Prepare to Rock! Tim Montana is at The Pinnacle this Thursday

Get Your Tickets!

Hard-rocking country outlaw Tim Montana is bringing his explosive live show to The Pinnacle on May 21, and if you’ve never seen him live before, trust us — this is one concert you do not want to miss.

We first caught Tim Montana and his band two years ago at FirstBank Amphitheater, and honestly, we were completely blown away by the sheer energy coming off the stage.

Long before his current rise in the country-rock world, Montana was already building a reputation as a fiery live performer. In 2013, he formed Tim Montana and the Shrednecks alongside guitarist Kyle Rife, drummer Brian Wolff, and bassist Bryce Paul. That same year, a chance studio meeting with legendary Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top led to an impromptu songwriting collaboration that produced the infectious anthem “This Beard Came Here to Party.”

The song took on a life of its own when the Boston Red Sox adopted it during their unforgettable 2013 World Series run, with Montana and the band even recording a custom postseason version referencing Boston landmarks and Red Sox highlights. The momentum eventually led to Montana and the Shrednecks performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Fenway Park during a ceremony honoring the 2004 championship Red Sox team. Montana and Gibbons would later continue their collaboration on songs including “Fifty Fifty,” “Weed and Whiskey,” and “Rust and Red.”

Montana has continued evolving ever since, recently releasing the blistering new single “Break Me Down,” (listen above) a track that immediately grabs listeners with massive guitar riffs and arena-sized energy. The cinematic music video, directed by Richard Gray, was filmed at the stunning Yellowstone Film Ranch.

Beyond the music, Montana has also earned admiration for his passionate support of U.S. military veterans. After watching American Sniper, the story of late U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, Montana became heavily involved in supporting veterans suffering from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.

Determined to help make a difference, Montana partnered with Gibson to create a custom Chris Kyle tribute guitar featuring Kyle’s iconic skull-and-crosshairs logo. The guitar was later auctioned off, raising an impressive $117,500 for the Guardians of Heroes Foundation to support wounded American soldiers.

That same authenticity and passion pours directly into Montana’s live performances. So be at the Pinnacle this Thursday. (5/21/26) We will! Get Your TICKETS Here!

–Jerry Holthouse

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!