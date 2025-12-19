Kitchen Dwellers Share Surprise Three-Song EP

One of Nashville.com’s favorite Bluegrass bands, Kitchen Dwellers are closing out the year with a surprise release, unveiling The Katabatic EPtoday via No Coincidence Records. The three-song project was recorded in late 2021 and finds the Bozeman-born quartet joined by special guest Eric “Benny” Bloom of Lettuce, whose trumpet adds an unexpected and atmospheric layer to the band’s ever-evolving sound. Listen to Katabatic above.

Comprised of Shawn Swain (mandolin), Torrin Daniels (banjo), Joe Funk (upright bass), and Max Davies (acoustic guitar), Kitchen Dwellers have steadily carved out their own space in the progressive roots world. Blending bluegrass tradition with folk textures and psychedelic edge, the band’s music mirrors the vastness and contrasts of their Montana surroundings. In recent years, they’ve grown from regional standouts into one of the most adventurous acts in modern string music, pairing instrumental prowess with emotional depth and a fearless, exploratory spirit.

“We’re excited to finally share The Katabatic EP,” says Davies. “These songs are really a snapshot of late November 2021. We went into the studio just after Thanksgiving to capture some ideas that were taking shape at the time. We’d already recorded ‘Wise River’ earlier that year and hadn’t yet started working on ‘Seven Devils,’ but we felt like there was something worth preserving.” He adds, “The EP covers a lot of ground in a short sprint, and the inspiration for these songs is rooted in Montana. There’s a natural juxtaposition in the music—much like the state’s weather and geography, or the different styles the four of us bring to the table.”

Fans can catch Kitchen Dwellers as they ring in the New Year with back-to-back shows in Portland, Oregon on December 30 and 31, before the band hits the road again in early 2026. The upcoming tour includes multi-night runs in Denver, Bozeman, Salt Lake City, and Charleston, with more dates to be announced.

Let’s hope they find time to add a Nashville show!