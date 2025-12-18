Bailey Zimmerman and Raising Cane’s Deliver Holiday Magic to Music City

Country star Bailey Zimmerman teamed up with Raising Cane’s yesterday to deliver some holiday magic to Music City, donating 100 children’s bikes and helmets to Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.

The hands-on event found Zimmerman greeting kids, helping pass out bikes, and posing for plenty of photos, turning the giveaway into an unforgettable experience for the families in attendance. Zimmerman also spoke with local media about the importance of giving back during the holiday season and why partnering with Raising Cane’s to support Nashville’s youth felt especially meaningful.

For more than 122 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee has worked to ensure young people—particularly those who need it most—have access to opportunities that help them grow into productive, caring and responsible leaders. Today, the organization serves more than 8,000 youth annually across 14 Middle Tennessee club locations and through a wide range of community outreach programs.

The bike donation is part of Raising Cane’s annual holiday tradition, now in its sixth consecutive year, which brings joy to kids across the country—one set of wheels at a time. Inspired by founder and owner Todd Graves’ own childhood memory of receiving a bike on Christmas morning, the initiative continues to grow each year. After gifting 2,500 bikes in 2024, Raising Cane’s is going even bigger this season, rolling out more than 4,000 bikes and helmets nationwide with help from youth organizations and special guests like Zimmerman.

Zimmerman, a breakout force in modern country music, has rapidly climbed from his small-town Illinois roots to become one of the genre’s most compelling young voices. Known for his raw vocals, emotional honesty and high-energy live shows, he’s built a loyal fanbase while earning multiple award nominations along the way. Offstage, Zimmerman remains equally committed to connecting with fans and supporting community-focused causes.

