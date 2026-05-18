2026 ACM AWARD WINNERS!

- Entertainer of the Year: Cody Johnson
- Female Artist of the Year: Ella Langley
- Male Artist of the Year: Cody Johnson
- Group of the Year: The Red Clay Strays
- Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn
- New Female Artist of the Year: Avery Anna
- New Male Artist of the Year: Tucker Wetmore
- Album of the Year: Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum
- Song of the Year: “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- Single of the Year: “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- Music Event of the Year: “Don’t Mind If I Do” (feat. Ella Langley) – Riley Green
- Songwriter of the Year: Jessie Jo Dillon (3rd consecutive win)
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