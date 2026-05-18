2026 ACM AWARD WINNERS!

2026 ACM AWARD WINNERS!

  • Entertainer of the Year: Cody Johnson
  • Female Artist of the Year: Ella Langley
  • Male Artist of the Year: Cody Johnson
  • Group of the Year: The Red Clay Strays
  • Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn
  • New Female Artist of the Year: Avery Anna
  • New Male Artist of the Year: Tucker Wetmore
  • Album of the Year: Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum
  • Song of the Year: “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
  • Single of the Year: “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
  • Music Event of the Year: “Don’t Mind If I Do” (feat. Ella Langley) – Riley Green
  • Songwriter of the Year: Jessie Jo Dillon (3rd consecutive win)

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About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

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