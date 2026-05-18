BlackHawk, and The Outlaws Giving Back in A Big Way

Legendary country group BlackHawk and iconic southern rock band The Outlaws are once again giving back in a major way, continuing their longstanding tradition of philanthropy with a combined $50,000 in charitable donations benefiting the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and MusiCares.

BlackHawk presented a $25,000 donation to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Research Lab as part of the band’s ongoing mission honoring former member Van Stephenson, who passed away from melanoma in 2001. Since 2004, the band has remained committed to raising funds and awareness for cancer research through the “Van Stephenson Memorial Cancer Research Fund.”

The donation was officially presented April 18 during the annual Freeborn Jam fundraiser at City Winery Nashville, where fans, friends, and members of the music community gathered to support the important cause.

Meanwhile, The Outlaws presented a separate $25,000 donation to MusiCares during a special gathering last week at the Recording Academy office in Nashville. The contribution honors former original members of the legendary southern rock group while helping support MusiCares’ ongoing efforts to provide healthcare assistance and emergency support for uninsured musicians and music industry professionals.

Founding member Henry Paul, who has been a driving force behind the charitable work of both bands, reflected on the importance of giving back through music and community support.

“Our charitable efforts have given us an empathetic perspective and a unique sense of purpose,” Paul shared. “We get a lot of help from fans and friends and we appreciate all those that invest in our mission.”

Over the years, the impact of those efforts has continued to grow. To date, BlackHawk and The Outlaws have collectively donated more than $500,000 to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Research Lab and over $150,000 to MusiCares.

Beyond their enduring musical legacies, both bands continue to demonstrate a deep commitment to causes that carry personal meaning while supporting fellow artists and the broader music community. Their continued philanthropy serves as a reminder that the spirit of country and southern rock extends far beyond the stage.

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