WATCH: Goose, ‘Everything Must Go’

With the release of their long-awaited fourth studio album, Everything Must Go, out today via No Coincidence Records, Goose is diving headfirst into a bold new chapter. To mark the occasion, the band has unveiled a powerful visual companion for the album’s emotionally resonant title track—an official lyric video crafted entirely in traditional stop-motion by award-winning animator Chris Hopewell, known for his visionary work with Radiohead, The Killers, and Run The Jewels.

Premiering today, the video is as striking in its visuals as the song is in sound. Created over three painstaking weeks in Bristol, UK, and produced by Black Dog Films, the animation is a masterclass in sustainability. Ninety percent of the sets and scenery were made from repurposed and recycled materials, including trash collected during a local beach cleanup. All waste was then re-recycled after filming, grounding the production in the same themes of loss, hope, and rebirth that the song explores.

“I wanted to capture the feeling of hope within the track ‘Everything Must Go,’” Hopewell explains. “It’s about an unlikely hero in a post-apocalyptic world, forced to choose between self-survival or self-sacrifice. The message is simple—individual acts, no matter how small, can make a difference.”

That theme of transformation threads through the song and the entire record. As the album opener, “Everything Must Go” sets a cinematic tone. Textured loops, sweeping harmonies from Rick Mitarotonda and Peter Anspach, and intricate drum fills provide a layered soundscape that’s both atmospheric and deeply grounded. It’s an evolution in the studio for Goose, who have long been praised for their live improvisational prowess.

“When we went into the studio, I was drawn to taking the underlying rhythm in a different direction than we had live,” says Mitarotonda. “Our producer, D. James Goodwin, started chopping up the drums late one night and creating this frenetic, broken electronic loop. I was so moved by it—it felt alive and emotionally charged. That night, the title just clicked. The record had to be Everything Must Go.”

What began as a song title grew into something bigger: a mantra for the entire album.

“There had been a lot of buildup to this record,” Mitarotonda continues. “We wanted to throw everything at it—emotionally, creatively—and then wipe the slate clean. There’s a catharsis to it, a release. And it came at a time of big changes for us personally and as a band.”

Everything Must Go is Goose’s first studio release since 2022’s critically acclaimed Dripfield, and it delivers a sweeping, immersive journey through the band’s creative evolution. Produced once again by D. James Goodwin, the album features standout tracks like the expansive “Lead Up,” the uplifting “Give It Time,” the breezy “Your Direction,” and the crowd-favorite “Thatch.” Videos for “Give It Time” and “Your Direction” are also available now.

For keyboardist/guitarist Peter Anspach, the album captures a vivid moment in time.“This record is filled with different styles and moods. There’s a little something for everyone,” Anspach says. “A lot of the material was written during early 2022, which was a really poignant and creative time for us. I truly feel this is our strongest record yet, front to back. It feels amazing to finally share it with the world.”

With Everything Must Go, Goose continues to push boundaries while staying true to their roots—offering longtime fans and new listeners alike a sonic journey that’s as introspective as it is expansive.

Look for Goose at Bonnaroo on June 13th. They’ll be at the Which stage at 9:30.

