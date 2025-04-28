Steve Earle Invited To Become Member Of Grand Ole Opry

Steve Earle was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry tonight by Opry member and longtime friend Vince Gill. The Academy Award winner and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member has been called one of the most influential singer/songwriters of the past 30 years. His songs have been covered by artists including Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings, Patty Loveless, Willie Nelson, Tom Petty, and Eric Clapton to name a few. Earle is the first artist invited to join the Opry in this, the Opry’s 100th year, and will officially be inducted later this year.

Gill took the stage after Earle’s performance of “Copperhead Road”, presenting Earle with a personalized guitar strap created in celebration of the Opry’s 100th. “You have to be an Opry member to have one of these,” Gill continued. “We want to invite you to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Clearly moved, Earle said, “This is kind of the biggest thing that has ever happened to me in my life.” He then obliged Gill’s request for another song, “Hillbilly Highway.”

