AMERICANAFEST Announces First Round Of Artists

The Americana Music Association has announced its first round of artists slated to showcase at its annual AMERICANAFEST in Nashville, running from September 9-13, 2025. The list of the first round of showcasing artists can be found below.

2025 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are $125. Passes are available online here.

2025 Silver Passes currently on sale for $549 ($399 for Americana Music Association members) provide first access to RSVP events, priority admission to official evening showcases and access to the daytime educational conference, plus sanctioned special events. Silver Passes can be purchased here.

AMERICANAFEST Partner Events

Presented in partnership with AMERICANAFEST, The Secret Sisters & Maggie Rose will deliver a special performance at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, September 9. Tickets can be purchased here.

21-time GRAMMY® Award nominee and country music icon Dwight Yoakam will bring The Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo tour to Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, September 9, for a headlining show with special guests Shooter Jennings & The Werewolves of Los Angeles + Ben Haggard. Tickets can be purchased here.

AMERICANAFEST Partner Events are separately ticketed, with a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold being donated to the Americana Music Association.

Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2025:

Alex Amen

Amanda Shires

Anna Vaus

The Band Loula

Buffalo Nichols

Case Oats

Cat Clyde

Chris Eldridge and Kristin Andreassen

Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes

Clay Street Unit

Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass

Darrell Scott

DeeOhGee

Dylan Earl

Elias Hix

Evan Bartels

Hannah White

Jack Van Cleaf

Jesse Daniel

Jesse Roper

John Craigie

Jonah Kagen

Joshua Ray Walker

Kashus Culpepper

Keyland

Kolton Moore & The Clever Few

Kristina Murray

Leslie Jordan

Liz Longley

Low Gap

Luke Bower

Mike Farris and the Fortunate Few

Miss Tess

Nick Hexum

Nicki Bluhm

Olivia Ellen Lloyd

Palmyra

Paul Muldoon & Rogue Oliphant

Pitney Meyer

Presley Haile

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Robert Randolph

Ron Pope

Rosie Flores

Ryan Montbleau

Sarah Klang

Sean McConnell

slimdan

Southern Avenue

Susto Stringband

Tift Merritt

Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius

Todd Day Wait

Troubadour Blue

Viv & Riley

Willi Carlisle

Zandi Holup

The week of festivities kicks off with the Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are available now to AMERICANAFEST Silver Passholders and will be available to purchase for Association members and Festival Passholders followed by a general public sale at a later date.

