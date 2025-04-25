AMERICANAFEST Announces First Round Of Artists

The Americana Music Association has announced its first round of artists slated to showcase at its annual AMERICANAFEST in Nashville, running from September 9-13, 2025. The list of the first round of showcasing artists can be found below.
2025 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are $125. Passes are available online here.
2025 Silver Passes currently on sale for $549 ($399 for Americana Music Association members) provide first access to RSVP events, priority admission to official evening showcases and access to the daytime educational conference, plus sanctioned special events. Silver Passes can be purchased here.
AMERICANAFEST Partner Events
Presented in partnership with AMERICANAFEST, The Secret Sisters & Maggie Rose will deliver a special performance at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, September 9. Tickets can be purchased here.
21-time GRAMMY® Award nominee and country music icon Dwight Yoakam will bring The Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo tour to Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, September 9, for a headlining show with special guests Shooter Jennings & The Werewolves of Los Angeles + Ben Haggard. Tickets can be purchased here.
AMERICANAFEST Partner Events are separately ticketed, with a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold being donated to the Americana Music Association.
Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2025:
Alex Amen
Amanda Shires
Anna Vaus
The Band Loula
Buffalo Nichols
Case Oats
Cat Clyde
Chris Eldridge and Kristin Andreassen
Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes
Clay Street Unit
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass
Darrell Scott
DeeOhGee
Dylan Earl
Elias Hix
Evan Bartels
Hannah White
Jack Van Cleaf
Jesse Daniel
Jesse Roper
John Craigie
Jonah Kagen
Joshua Ray Walker
Kashus Culpepper
Keyland
Kolton Moore & The Clever Few
Kristina Murray
Leslie Jordan
Liz Longley
Low Gap
Luke Bower
Mike Farris and the Fortunate Few
Miss Tess
Nick Hexum
Nicki Bluhm
Olivia Ellen Lloyd
Palmyra
Paul Muldoon & Rogue Oliphant
Pitney Meyer
Presley Haile
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Robert Randolph
Ron Pope
Rosie Flores
Ryan Montbleau
Sarah Klang
Sean McConnell
slimdan
Southern Avenue
Susto Stringband
Tift Merritt
Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius
Todd Day Wait
Troubadour Blue
Viv & Riley
Willi Carlisle
Zandi Holup
The week of festivities kicks off with the Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are available now to AMERICANAFEST Silver Passholders and will be available to purchase for Association members and Festival Passholders followed by a general public sale at a later date.
