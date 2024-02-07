WATCH: Gabby Barrett’s “Growin’ Up Raising You”

Delivering her most autobiographical work to date with the sophomore release of Chapter & Verse, Warner Music Nashville’s MULTI-PLATINUM star Gabby Barrett continues to intimately narrate her life as a soon-to-be mother of three with the “Growin’ Up Raising You” music video. (watch above) Directed by Ash Summerford at Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin, TN, the poignant clip matches the 23 year old’s heart-melting sensitivity in the lyrics penned by Barrett, Jon Nite, Zach Kale, and Jimmy Robbins, as she further confesses to all the hopes and fears that accompany new motherhood. It was produced by Ross Copperman and Barrett.

“I’m doing the best that I can while trying to raise other people to be the best people they can be,” shares Barrett. “I feel so blessed to be able to have three little lives that I can help to flourish while I’m also trying to figure out life myself.”

Hailing “Growin’ Up Raising You” among Barrett’s “heart-tuggers with an emotional maturity that matches her preternatural voice,” read her feature with PEOPLE here. Claiming a whole new level of creative control on this full-length project, Barrett co-produced the full album alongside Copperman and co-wrote nine of the 14 songs. With its title nodding to the chapters and verses within each book of the Bible, the result is a deeply moving and exquisitely detailed portrait of her experience as a wife, mother, and woman of faith.