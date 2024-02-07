Kelsea Ballerini Renews Deal With Black River

Kelsea Ballerini made country music history with Black River Entertainment in 2013 with the success of her first three consecutive chart-topping hit singles. It’s that mutual trust in herself and her team that has led the four-time GRAMMY-nominated and multiple CMA Award-winning artist to continue with Gordon Kerr and Black River as she heads into the next chapter of her career.

During her more than 10-year journey with Black River, the Grand Ole Opry member has secured an impressive seven #1 singles and 32 certifications from the RIAA. Kelsea has logged five back-to-back Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, with a catalog boasting a string of essential smashes such as the double-platinum “Miss Me More” and “Peter Pan,” platinum-selling “half of my hometown” feat. Kenny Chesney, “hole in the bottle” with Shania Twain, and gold-selling “I Quit Drinking” with LANY.

“It is with great pleasure and true excitement that Black River continues to partner with Kelsea as well as Jason Owen,” said Black River Entertainment’s President and CEO Gordon Kerr. “I find myself constantly blown away by Kelsea’s artistic vision and musical excellence. And to know Jason as my friend and brother in music is nothing short of humbling and electrifying all at the same time. What a team we make, what history we write, what a story we tell!”

“Over the past few years, Gordon has become a dear friend to me and he and the Black River team remain the best partners to Kelsea and Sandbox for so many reasons,” says Sandbox Entertainment Group Founder and CEO Jason Owen. “Black River isn’t afraid to take risks, always leaning in with us on ideas that challenge the status quo, including with this groundbreaking recording agreement that rightfully honors Kelsea’s art and her impact in the marketplace.”

A two-time ACM Award and CMA Award winner, Kelsea has multiple career nominations from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Awards, and People’s Choice Awards under her belt – most recently earning a nod in the prestigious 2023 CMA Awards “Album of the Year” category. With four GRAMMY nominations, including a nomination for the “Best Country Album” at the 66th GRAMMY Awards with Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea’s list of remarkable accomplishments continues to grow.