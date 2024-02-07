Bluegrass Prodigy Wyatt Ellis Signs With WME

On the heels of his debut album release, Happy Valley, bluegrass artist Wyatt Ellis signed with WME for global representation. Agents working with Ellis are pictured above. Ellis is also represented by Red Light Management’s Neil Mason and Tom Lord and Morris Public Relations/Alison Auerbach P.R. for Public Relations/Artist Development. Andrea Roberts with the Andrea Roberts Agency is handling radio promotion.

“Wyatt is an extraordinary talent. He embraces tradition with his artistry while captivating a new generation of bluegrass fans. His future is very bright, and we’re excited to have him at WME and be a part of his journey.” (Joint statement by WME.)

“Wyatt is a breath of fresh air, and we are thrilled to be working with him,” comments Mason. “He is traditional and progressive, young, but seasoned well beyond his years. Wyatt has quickly made a ton of noise in the bluegrass and country scene, jamming with the likes of Billy Strings, Dierks Bentley, Del McCoury and many more, as well as performing at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Fest, MerleFest, and the Grand Ole Opry, all in recent months.

His business vision is equally sound. Launching Knee High Records is an amazing accomplishment and leaves the door wide open to be as creative as he wants to be with his future releases.” he added.

Charging into the new year with some real steam, Happy Valley was released on February 2. Later that day, he made his third appearance on the Grand Ole Opry at the young age of 14. For the third time, the young musician received a robust standing ovation from his spot on the historic circle.

On release day, Happy Valley was the cover of Spotify’s New Grass Playlist with the track “Blue Smoke,” featuring Marty Stuart, in the #1 spot on the same playlist. Other tracks receiving playlisting include “Get Lost” at #7 on Spotify’s Grass Roots, “Get Lost” at #6 and “Grassy Cove” at #13 on Spotify’s Instrumental Bluegrass; with “Blue Smoke,” “Grassy Cove,” and “Get Lost” all on Apple Music’s Bluegrass Playlist.

A number of festivals have already announced Ellis as a featured artist, including Big Ears Festival, MerleFest 2024, Floyd Fest, Ogden Music Festival, and Southern Skies Music Festival, with others to be announced soon.