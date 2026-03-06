WATCH: Gabby Barrett Unveils Emotional Video for “The Easy Part”

Country star Gabby Barrett brings her powerful breakup anthem “The Easy Part” to life with the release of the song’s official music video. Directed by Quentin Cook and filmed in Nashville, the visual transforms the emotionally charged track into a cinematic story of heartbreak, reflection, and ultimately, healing.

The video mirrors the tension within the song, weaving together flashbacks of a once-happy relationship with present-day scenes of Barrett confronting the aftermath. As memories surface, a literal storm rolls in, drenching the singer as she delivers a striking performance that symbolizes the emotional weight of letting go and moving forward.

“‘The Easy Part’ plays with the idea that sometimes the dramatic moment in a relationship feels like the hardest part, but often it’s what comes after that really stays with you,” Barrett shares. “The song reflects on those memories—the good and the complicated—and realizing what they meant over time. In the video, you see those moments play out as she looks back on the relationship and ultimately chooses peace and keeps moving forward.”

Barrett co-wrote the track alongside HARDY, Zach Abend, and Jon Nite, with production from Abend, Zach Kale, and Ross Copperman. Since its release, “The Easy Part” has continued to build momentum, earning strong support across SiriusXM’s country channels.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!