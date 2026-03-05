The Band of Heathens Hit No. 1 on Americana Charts, Set Grand Ole Opry Return

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Band of Heathens have claimed the No. 1 spot on the official Americana charts with both their singleas well as their landmark new albumwhich simultaneously rise to No. 1 on both stops —topping both charts simultaneously is a career first and milestone moment in the band’s 20th year!

Chad Staehly, of the band’s management stated, “It has been an amazing ride working with The Band of Heathens, watching them relentlessly hone their craft going on 20 years now. They came out of the gate in 2005 like a meteor and somehow they just keep getting better and better. I’ve never seen anything like it in 25 years of working in this business.”

“Take The Cake” has quickly built momentum, spending three weeks in the Top 5 before ascending to the top of the chart. The track also cracked the Top 40 at AAA radio. A swampy, groove-driven slice of country rock and roll, the song pairs nifty electric piano with greasy guitar licks as its soulful vocals explore a timeless question: in a world of takers and givers, which side are you on?

Released February 20, Country Sides is a self-produced, guitar-fueled masterclass in roots rock, created alongside longtime collaborator Jim Vollentine (Spoon, Patty Griffin, White Denim). Tracked in just over a week at the band’s studio, The Finishing School, the album captures barroom piano rockers and soulful, swaggering anthems that celebrate self-reliance and life on the margins. Highlights include the free-wheeling “She’s The Night,” the rousing “Lead Don’t Follow” and the contemplative “Pleasing People,” which wrestles with tuning out outside noise while remaining true to oneself.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, The Band of Heathens have long been saluted as one of the most fiercely independent bands in rock and roll. Founded in Austin by Ed Jurdi and Gordy Quist, the band built their rag-tag rock and roll from barrooms to the national stage without the backing of a record label. Their enduring creative partnership evokes the timeless chemistry of Jagger/Richards or Garcia/Weir — rooted in grit, trust, and an unbreakable musical bond.

“There’s the conventional way and then there’s our way,” the band reflects. “Realizing that we needed to go our own way was the only way we could do this. Finding our own voice and standing firm in what made us different was a challenge early on, but we realized pretty quickly it was the only way to have longevity in this business.”

“We’re grateful to be 20 years into this and to have a fan base that has hopped on the creative journey with us wherever we have decided to turn,” Quist adds. “We’ve always felt like outsiders on an island. Without the muscle of a major label, we just focused on making organic music that resonates with us.”

“We’ve always followed our creative instincts,” Jurdi says. “Now, it feels like the thing we’ve been doing all along has come full circle.”

“Middle age has brought a new perspective into focus,” Quist says. “The passage of time, struggle, relationships, and love have all been themes in our writing for a while, but it’s interesting how they’ve taken another twist as we’ve taken stock of the band’s 20-year journey.”

Now, with both “Take The Cake” and Country Sides sitting at No. 1 on the Americana chart respectively, The Band of Heathens’ two-decade journey stands as proof that forging your own path can lead to the top. Country Sides is both a continuation and celebration of that ethos — a reminder that what’s crafted with care at the edges often outshines what’s mass-produced at the center. After all, it’s often the sides that steal the show — and The Band of Heathens have once again made them the main event.

